Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Neser back to boost Bulls, WA without SOS for Marsh Cup

Australia Test squad bowlers Michael Neser and Josh Hazlewood have been confirmed for domestic cricket returns this week, while Shaun Marsh takes personal leave from WA

Dave Middleton

10 March 2021, 01:20 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo