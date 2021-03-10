Neser back to boost Bulls, WA without SOS for Marsh Cup

Queensland seamer Michael Neser has recovered from a hamstring injury to be included in the Bulls' Marsh One Day Cup squad to face Western Australia at the Gabba tomorrow.

But WA will be without the in-form veteran and state's all-time leading one-day cup run-scorer Shaun Marsh, who has returned to Perth for personal reasons.

Neser injured his hamstring while training with Queensland ahead of the resumption of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, missing their first-class matches against Tasmania and WA.

After taking 3-56 in 12 overs with the Gold Coast Dolphins in Queensland Premier Cricket last weekend, Neser is set for a return to the Bulls line-up for their second match in the competition.

Bulls captain Usman Khawaja said Neser's inclusion was "massive" for the Bulls

"He's been our number one player for the past few years – he's won the Ian Healy Trophy as our best player a few times in a row, so he is massive part of the team," Khawaja said.

"He bats, he bowls, he fields, and he's come back really well. Fingers crossed he goes well."

Having played in this week's Shield clash at the Gabba, Marsh returned home to Perth today, with Sam Whiteman taking over the captaincy in the 34-year-old's absence.

Marsh scored an unbeaten century when these teams last met in the 2019-20 Marsh Cup final, which WA won by four wickets at Allan Border Field in November 2019.

"Shaun Marsh flew home this morning to be with his family and has the entire support of our team and the WACA organisation," WA coach Adam Voges said.

"There's no set time frame for Shaun to re-join the squad, his family is the priority right now and a decision on his return to cricket will be made in due course.

"Sam Whiteman will lead the side in Shaun's absence, Sam has a wealth of experience and is widely respected as a leader and teammate."

Marsh overtakes Langer with 10th one-day ton

Marsh had become the state's all-time leading run-scorer in one-day domestic cricket, scoring 113 – his 10th one-day hundred for WA – in their win against South Australia last week.

WA have added Jake Carder for Marsh, while welcoming back Hilton Cartwright and Matt Kelly to their Marsh Cup team in place of Charlie Stobo and Brad Hope.

The nine WA players that were part of the Australia T20 squad in New Zealand have all returned to Perth, where they are subject to that state's home quarantine protocols. WA's next home match is a Marsh Cup game on March 23 against Victoria.

Neser had spent the majority of the summer with the Australian Test squad but remains uncapped. He played four matches with the Adelaide Strikers at the back end of the KFC BBL but his 12 overs last weekend in club cricket marked his most in competitive cricket since he played for Australia A against the touring Indians in early December.

Bowled! Neser knocks over Pujara with a beauty

Queensland played out a high-scoring Shield draw against WA at the Gabba this week, and Neser replaces Brendan Doggett in the one-day squad after he bowled 39 overs across that match.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood will play his first domestic one-day game in nearly 18 months when he suits up for the NSW Blues this weekend.

Hazlewood's inclusion for Sunday's Marsh Cup match with WA in Sydney comes after the paceman sat out the first two matches as NSW continue to rotate their Test squad players through the domestic competitions.

The 30-year-old last played one-day cricket for NSW in October 2019, taking 3-47 against Tasmania in a six-wicket defeat.

Blues opener Daniel Hughes again misses as he battles a rotator cuff injury to his right shoulder.

In case you don't know me: Josh Hazlewood

Queensland Bulls squad (to play WA at the Gabba on Thursday): Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth.

Western Australia squad (to play Qld): Sam Whiteman (c), Cam Bancroft, Jake Carder, Hilton Cartwright, Cameron Gannon, Cameron Green, Liam Guthrie, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matt Kelly, Liam O'Connor, Joel Paris

NSW Blues squad (to play WA at North Sydney Oval on Sunday): Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Liam Hatcher, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Gilkes, Moises Henriques, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, David Warner