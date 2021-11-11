Hamstrung Neser still hopeful of Ashes selection

Michael Neser's Ashes dream remains alive for now, with Queensland Cricket (QC) hopeful the right-armer will still be available for the first Test of the summer, should he be selected.

Neser limped off the Gabba midway through his ninth over on Wednesday, during day one of Queensland's Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Western Australia. The paceman had felt a twinge in his right hamstring.

"Michael has had a scan today and it confirms the initial assessment that he has a low grade hamstring strain in his right leg," said QC physio Martin Love.

"He will be assessed again in the coming days to arrive at a suitable return to play date.

"At this stage, we are hopeful that if required, he would be available for selection for the opening Test."

Cricket.com.au understands an extended Ashes squad could be named as early as Sunday, following the current round of Shield action.

Given the reasonably optimistic expectation around his recovery, it is likely Neser will be included in that group, from which two sides will be picked for a three-day intra-squad showdown at Redlands in Brisbane on December 1-3.

That match, in turn, will likely have a significant bearing on selection for the first Ashes Test at the Gabba from December 8.

Given the proximity – both geographically and time-wise – of that intra-squad match to the Ashes opener, as well as the logistical complications created by COVID-19, Neser could well be joined by a number of his Queensland teammates; as well as number three Marnus Labuschagne, the likes of Usman Khawaja, Mark Steketee and Jack Wildermuth will be jostling for positions among those 22 players.

Steketee, who was selected in the most recent Australia Test squad – for the abandoned tour of South Africa in February-Marsh – bowled superbly at the Gabba today, taking 4-74 and removing Test bat Cameron Green (53) with an excellent ball, before later hurrying a short ball onto centurion Josh Philippe to claim his wicket as well.

The right-arm quick is not a frontline contender for the Ashes but with likely six fast-bowling spots to be filled, could well feature in that intra-squad match next month.

Wildermuth has also been on selectors' radars recently courtesy of a strong Shield campaign last summer, when he also impressed for Australia A against the Indians in Sydney, taking four wickets and making a fine attacking hundred.

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Tour Matches

Nov 23-25: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Nov 30 – Dec 3: England v England Lions, Brisbane

Dec 1-3: Australian intra-squad match, Brisbane

Dec 9-12: Australia A v England Lions, Brisbane

Tests

First Test: December 8-12, The Gabba

Second Test: December 16-20, Adelaide Oval

Third Test: December 26-30, MCG

Fourth Test: January 5-9, SCG

Fifth Test: January 14-18, Perth Stadium