Neser's career-best mark wins Shield's top gong

Neser's career-best 40 wickets wins Player of the Season

Michael Neser has capped a career-best campaign with the ball by taking out the Marsh Sheffield Shield's 2022-23 Player of the Season.

The Queensland fast bowling allrounder – who took 40 wickets and made 357 runs – polled 20 votes to finish five ahead of Western Australia opening batter Cameron Bancroft.

Victorian duo Marcus Harris (581 runs at 41.5) and Will Sutherland (36 wickets and 383 runs) were tied for third on 13 votes, with both standing umpires awarding a 3-2-1 for each match, meaning a maximum of six votes are available.

Sheffield Shield Player of the Season top four

20 votes – Michael Neser

15 – Cameron Bancroft

13 – Marcus Harris

13 – Will Sutherland

The top four all made the cut in cricket.com.au's unofficial Sheffield Shield Team of the Tournament, with Sutherland named captain after leading Victoria into this week's final with four straight wins following the KFC BBL|12 break.

Neser's 40 wickets bettered his 2017-18 campaign by one, but he unfortunately missed the Bulls’ final-round clash with Tasmania in Hobart after rolling his ankle in the warm-up.

His partner in crime Mark Steketee – who finished second to Neser on the competition's wickets tally with 38 – then went down with a hip complaint on day one and didn't bowl again for the rest of the match as a draw saw the Bulls drop to third below Victoria and miss out on a spot in the Shield final.

Neser underlined his all-round credentials early in the season with his second first-class ton as he notched a career-best score of 136 against NSW in round two, also going past the 200-wicket milestone for Queensland in November when the Bulls routed Victoria for 63 in round four.

QUICK SINGLE Our Sheffield Shield Team of the Tournament

The 32-year-old's form through the early stages of the season earned him a second Test cap, taking 2-34 and 3-22 as Australia smashed the West Indies by 419 runs in Adelaide in December.

The right-armer is currently holidaying in New Zealand before again joining Glamorgan for the County season with a call up to the Ashes squad within his grasp.

"I think it's on every domestic cricketer's bucket list to play in a Test on an Ashes tour," he told cricket.com.au ahead of the final match of the season.

"I haven't done it yet, but it's a dream of mine, for sure.

QUICK SINGLE History awaits for in-form Queensland pace pair

"It's definitely satisfying seeing a lot of hard work pay off – 40 wickets is the mark of a really good season and I think something all Shield bowlers aim for."

Also hoping to be on that Ashes tour is Cameron Bancroft, who himself enjoyed a career-best Sheffield Shield season with the bat.

The WA opener has excelled across all three formats this summer, playing a crucial role in both the Perth Scorchers BBL and WA Marsh Cup titles with 1564 runs in 29 matches across the three domestic competitions.

QUICK SINGLE All you need to know for the Sheffield Shield final

He also dominated the Sheffield Shield, finishing the regular season as the runaway top run-scorer with 880 at 58.66 with four centuries, 224 more runs than the next best.

He'll also head to England after this week's Shield final for a short-term county deal to further press his claims for a Test recall.

"It's probably pretty simple for all players just going out there and playing well and doing the best you can," Bancroft said earlier this month of his chances of a Test recall.

Bancroft in rare air with 19th Sheffield Shield century

"It's just about being present, playing what's in front of you now and that's something I'm really focused on doing and I'm sure all the other things will take care of themselves."

Bancroft and his WA teammates have a chance of consecutive Shield titles when they take on Victoria in the final beginning on Thursday, with WA Cricket a chance to claim a rare back-to-back treble with the state and Perth Scorchers currently holding the Marsh One-Day Cup and BBL titles.

The Marsh Sheffield Shield final will be broadcast live on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports, as well as live streamed free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.