Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Neser's career-best mark wins Shield's top gong

Bulls fast bowling allrounder takes 40 wickets and scores 357 runs to take out Sheffield Shield Player of the Season award ahead of WA opening batter Cameron Bancroft

Jack Paynter

22 March 2023, 02:15 PM AEST

