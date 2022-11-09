Less training, more playing: Neser finds his sweet spot

Michael Neser's golden form has him eyeing off a spot in next year's Ashes touring party after finding the sweet spot between balancing training and playing.

The Queensland bowling allrounder has begun season 2022-23 in sparkling fashion, capturing 23 wickets at an average of 14.39 across his three Marsh Sheffield Shield and Marsh One-Day Cup matches.

It has earned Neser selection in the Prime Minister's XI that will face the West Indies in Canberra from November 23, a squad that closely resembles the current Australia A side.

QUICK SINGLE Inglis to lead PM's XI in Windies warm up

The momentum Neser gathered last summer, which included a memorable Test debut in Adelaide, was halted by being a non-playing squad member in the remaining Ashes Tests and a side strain in February that ruled him out of Australia's tour to Pakistan.

But following his recovery, countless overs for Glamorgan in the northern summer saw a reciprocal decrease in his training workload, much to Neser's delight.

Neser gets the ball moving on way to classy five-for

And the 32-year-old says regular in-match overs have been the catalyst in getting his body right after being starved for opportunities last season; following his Test match on December 16, Neser played only three KFC BBL games and one Sheffield Shield match before getting injured on February 14.

"I wasn't quite 'bowling fit' at the end of last season and that's when I got injured," Neser told cricket.com.au.

"Coming off a big summer in the UK has really helped, (both) for my form and physically I feel like I'm bowling fit.

"At the moment, I'm not actually training that much … I've been saving my overs for the match.

"In the UK that was definitely the case because you'd play four days in the week and it can be six County games in six weeks. There wasn't much time to train, it was just play.

"Obviously in Australia it's a bit different with the schedules, but I'm just trying to stay on the park and keep going."

Neser's stint with Glamorgan was a successful one taking 37 County Championship wickets at an average of 25.16 and 13 Vitality Blast wickets at 18.54.

It has the Bulls spearhead earmarked as a potential impact man in next winter's Ashes series, with selection chair George Bailey indicating in April: "We see his skillset as being really well suited to English conditions as opposed to probably not as much at the moment in subcontinent conditions."

Neser is at peace with his omission from Australia's winter tour of Sri Lanka but believes there's much more to bowling in the United Kingdom than just swinging the ball.

"Bails mentioned that he'd probably prefer me playing in the UK," Neser said.

"It's probably better suited for my style of bowling (and he) didn't see Sri Lankan conditions quite suited to my bowling style.

"The UK traditionally does nip around, but we saw this season it was very flat at times.

"You've got to be versatile in the UK, and be able to do both."

But the South African-born Neser doesn't want to be pigeonholed as an 'England specialist' and his ever-improving batting helps make him a more attractive prospect for the selectors.

It is a facet of his game in which he has been putting in the hours in the nets, and his promotion to No.7 for Queensland has already paid off after clubbing 136 (off only 172 balls) against New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield last month.

All-round Neser smacks second first-class hundred

His burning desire continues to be to add to his one Test match, and whether that be this summer or a little later, the experienced quick believes he will be ready.

"It was an amazing experience to be able to represent my country and play that first Test in Adelaide, which feels like a second home to me," said the former Strikers rep.

"I didn't play the next one but I'm very grateful to play that one Test.

"I still want to play a lot more. The dream is still there."