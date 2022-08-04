Weber WBBL|08

Run machine returns to Hurricanes for WBBL|08

The Hurricanes’ top run-scorer last season returns to further bolster the club’s batting stocks ahead of the upcoming season

4 August 2022, 04:00 PM AEST

