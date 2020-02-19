South Africa v Australia T20I - Men's

Finesse, fitness trump raw power in T20 strategy: Hussey

Australia's opening T20 against South Africa will see sixes fly in the high altitude of in Jo'burg but Mike Hussy is advocating a different tactic with the World Cup in mind

Martin Smith in Johannesburg

19 February 2020, 07:23 AM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo