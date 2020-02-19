Finesse, fitness trump raw power in T20 strategy: Hussey

Aussies, Soweto students share smiles at cricket clinic

Australia's cricketers are expecting the ball to fly to all parts of the Wanderers in their tour opener but assistant coach Mike Hussey says it will be a different story at this year's T20 World Cup.

The first of three T20s on this Qantas Tour of South Africa will be at the famous Johannesburg venue (Saturday, 3am AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo), where the ball tends to sail further through the air due to the increased altitude of the High Veldt.

The Wanderers has consequently developed a reputation as one of the highest-scoring grounds in world cricket and has been the scene of a handful of batting world records.

The famous 438 v 434 game between Australia and South Africa in 2006 remains the most runs ever scored in a single one-day international, while the fastest-ever century in ODI cricket – the 31-ball ton AB de Villiers hammered against the West Indies in 2015 – also came at the Wanderers.

2015 flashback: AB blasts fastest ever ODI ton

And in T20 internationals, teams have topped the 200 mark on 11 occasions in 28 matches, while the average first-innings score here in the past three games is 196.

Hussey is expecting more of the same in the series opener, but he says finesse and fitness will be just as important as raw power on the bigger grounds at sea level during the World Cup in Australia later this year.

"It is different, the ball does really travel here," said Hussey, who is the latest former player to join Justin Langer's coaching staff in a part-time mentoring role.

"So from a batting point of view, I think they'll really enjoy it.

"(At the World Cup) there might be different ways to score 10 or 12 or 15 runs an over.

Hussey helping to fine tune Austrlaia's middle-order

"It's certainly a focus of our team, running between wickets. That's something this team really prides itself on. Davey (Warner), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell when he's playing, they're brilliant runners between the wickets.

"I think there's a balance between knowing where to hit a six or a four. But certainly at the big grounds, it's not easy to just stand there and hit it out of the park.

"Without doubt, it's going to be a point of difference for the teams (at the World Cup)."

A unique day out for some of the Aussie men's team when they visited the Pumla School for Learners with Special Educational Needs in Soweto 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3O3lzU31oX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 18, 2020

The variation in conditions will be experienced within the confines of this series as well when the two teams return to sea level for games in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town next week, where spin is expected to be more of a factor.

Australia fielded both Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa in their side in five of their six T20 internationals at home this summer, but the combination of the high altitude and the traditionally pace-friendly Wanderers pitch could lead to a change of tactics for the series opener.

"I would say the spinners would be more effective down there (in Port Elizabeth and Cape Town) then up here," Hussey said.

"But if you've got a world-class spinner, I don't think it really matters.

"I've been watching (South African spinner Tabraiz) Shamsi a lot and he's pretty darn good in any conditions.

Aussies get physical in Jo'burg ahead of T20 series

"And we have Adam Zampa, who I think has done a wonderful job in the last few years.

"The top-quality spinners can be effective in any conditions."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: February 21 at Johannesburg. 3am AEDT (Feb 22), Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second T20: February 23 at Port Elizabeth 11.30pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third T20: February 26 at Cape Town. 3am AEDT (Feb 27), Fox Cricket & Kayo

First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo