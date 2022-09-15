Australia v England T20Is - Men

Hussey, Saker join as England T20 coaches

The Aussie influence on England's cricket extends with Michael Hussey and David Saker linking up as T20 coaches with compatriot Matthew Mott for the World Cup

PA

15 September 2022, 07:31 AM AEST

