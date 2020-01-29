KFC BBL|09

Hussey makes his Big Bash finals predictions

Tournament-winning captain from BBL|05 with an unusual call as he assesses the credentials of the Sixers and Stars

Sam Ferris

29 January 2020, 04:05 PM AEST

@samuelfez

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo