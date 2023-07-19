'Mini reset moment': 'Hurt' Aussies forced to take stock

'Excited' and 'disappointed', Healy reflects on amazing Ashes

Alyssa Healy believes Australia will ultimately be better for the lacklustre end to their Ashes campaign, after England fought their way back to level the multi-format series.

Australia will return home with the Ashes trophy in tow, but the multi-format series ended on a bittersweet note in Taunton on Tuesday as England won the final ODI to level the points at 8-8.

In doing so, they handed Australia their first ODI series defeat in a decade, their largest defeat by runs (69) since 2008, and overall won more matches across the seven-game series, taking out four to Australia's three.

Speaking on Sky Cricket after being presented with the Peden-Archdale Medal as player of the series, Ashleigh Gardner said: "We didn't show enough fight when we needed to, and finding that fighting spirit again, which we probably lacked throughout the series … we showed glimpses of it but England's outplayed us."

Healy agreed that the "fighting spirit" had not been delivered in its usual spades across the month-long series, but preferred to look at the opportunities it presented her side.

"I think (our fighting spirit) was there in parts," Healy said after Tuesday's game.

"I think we showed it (in Sunday's ODI) … it was really there when we really, really needed it.

"It's still there.

"But I think you look at some of the changes that this group has seen over the last 12 months in particular, I mean, we've lost two of our most senior players, top-order bats in particular in the space of 12 months (Rachel Haynes and Meg Lanning) and we're not sure if and when one of those might be coming back.

"The positive side is that we're giving some experience to some young players that we've always (thought would get) the opportunity to play for Australia at some point, but they're getting the opportunity probably a little sooner than anticipated.

"And I think what this fighting spirit and what this ruthlessness of this team is going to look like moving forward might be slightly different to what we've seen in the past.

"For us it's a great opportunity to reflect and almost have a little mini reset moment of what this group is and what we look like now and what we want to achieve over the next four or five years in particular."

This was the first time an Ashes series finished level since 2017, and England's 2-1 wins in both white-ball legs were their first series wins against Australia across that same period.

Healy admitted the 50-over losses particularly stung given Australia arrived in the United Kingdom on a 15-game winning streak in the format and having won 41 of their past 42 ODIs.

England came into the Ashes with a new coach in Jon Lewis and a fresh mindset, but Healy also pointed to changes within the Australian set-up, following the retirement of former vice-captain Haynes last year, and the absence of regular captain Lanning.

"I wouldn't say (this is) an end of an era I think it's maybe a little bit of a moment that we potentially needed," she said.

"We looked back on the T20 series and we felt like that might have been coming for a little while.

"We hate the term 'found a way' (but we did) to win some moments in key series and tournaments over the last few years, and I think we were going to need to look at how to adapt and continue to grow as a T20 side.

"But the one-day format probably hurt us a little bit, because I think we're still a really strong side and a really strong outfit and to play the way we did was disappointing."

Australia will fly to Dublin on Wednesday for a three-game ODI series against Ireland that forms part of the ICC Women's ODI Championship.

Ireland have never beaten Australia in any official international game but did take out a T20 World Cup warm-up game against the eventual champions earlier this year.

The games at Clontarf Cricket Club will be a change in pace for Australia after the intensity of seven Ashes games in front of record-breaking crowds, but Healy said it was a chance for the squad to immediately work on what had not clicked of late.

"It's a good opportunity for people to reflect and work on things that they want to," she said.

"We're not taking Ireland lightly.

"I think it's a great opportunity for us to go out there and show everyone just how we can play and hopefully the shackles will come off a little bit and we can do that."

CommBank ODI Tour of Ireland 2023

First ODI: July 23 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Second ODI: July 25 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Third ODI: July 28 at Clontarf CC, Dublin, 10.45am (7.45pm AEST)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (c), Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Jane Maguire, Aimee Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.