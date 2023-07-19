Women's Ashes - ODIs

'Mini reset moment': 'Hurt' Aussies forced to take stock

They retained the Ashes but series defeats in both white-ball legs for the world champions has left Australia with some reflecting to do, and an immediate chance to reassert themselves

Laura Jolly in Taunton

19 July 2023, 10:17 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo