Marsh brings licence to thrill in bid to fill gap as Aussie finisher

Allrounder Mitch Marsh wants to become Australia's go-to T20 finisher with a licence to thrill – but he's not proclaiming to be the middle order saviour.

Australia's middle order remains the biggest concern ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year.

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Ashton Turner, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams and Marsh are all with Australia's T20 squad for the upcoming series in New Zealand, and vying for roles in the middle order.

Marsh looms as one of the biggest trump cards following his stunning KFC BBL campaign.

The 29-year-old played a key role in helping lift the Scorchers into the BBL Final, slugging 315 runs at an average of 39.4 and a strike rate of 147.9.

Marsh produces awesome knock in Scorchers run-chase

His power hitting at the death was crucial, with Marsh often coming it at No.5.

Australia look set to use Marsh in a similar finisher position for the T20 series in NZ and the powerful allrounder is happy with that.

"I absolutely love that role ... and that is to go out and finish the innings off, be really positive, and swing as hard as I possibly can," Marsh said.

Peep what the Aussies have been up to at training in Christchurch today 👀 The #NZvAUS T20 series starts on February 22 pic.twitter.com/NRUz3ZYRfo February 13, 2021

"It's a great licence to have. I won't be putting too much pressure on myself to resurrect the middle order. I certainly don't see that as the case. I'm just looking forward to the opportunity."

Marsh wasn't able to bowl during the latter half of the BBL campaign due to a side strain, but he's hoping to be ready for all-round duties from game one in NZ, starting on February 22.

Mighty Marsh monsters the Heat in Challenger final

The Western Australian will do his best to keep his emotions in check after being fined $5000 for an outburst at an umpire after copping a bad decision during the BBL qualifying final loss to Sydney Sixers.

Test great Ricky Ponting initially feared Marsh would cop a suspension over the incident, and Marsh knows he needs to be on his best behaviour.

"I certainly did over-react a little bit," Marsh said.

"To get a call like that was disappointing, but it's something I learnt from, and I don't want to be reacting like that too much, otherwise Punter will be right and I will start getting suspended."

Qantas T20I tour of New Zealand 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

New Zealand squad: TBC

1st T20: February 22, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 5pm AEDT

2nd T20: February 25, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin, 12noon AEDT

3rd T20: March 03, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 5pm AEDT

4th T20: March 05, Eden Park, Auckland, 5pm AEDT

5th T20: March 07, Bay Oval, Tauranga, 12noon AEDT

All matches will be shown live in Australia on Fox Cricket and Kayo