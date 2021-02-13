Qantas T20 Tour of NZ 2021

Marsh brings licence to thrill in bid to fill gap as Aussie finisher

Powerful allrounder Mitch Marsh says he's looking forward to swinging hard in the middle order during the upcoming five-match T20 series in New Zealand.

AAP

13 February 2021, 04:48 PM AEST

