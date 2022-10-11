Allrounder 'team within a team' set to fire for Cup

England clinch tight win despite Warner, Ellis heroics

Mitch Marsh is targeting Australia's final warm-up match before the T20 World Cup as his return to the bowling crease as the reigning champions continue to fine tune their preparations for the showpiece event with two more matches against England in Canberra this week.

Marsh returned to action against the West Indies on the Gold Coast last Wednesday after a month on the sidelines due to an ankle picked up in August's ODI series against Zimbabwe in Townsville.

He also smashed 36 off 26 balls in the Dettol T20 Series opener against England in Perth and while he didn't bowl in either match, he bowled extensively during the warm-up on Sunday, which suggests a return to fully-fledged allrounder status is not far away.

With Cameron Green impressive but not part of the official World Cup squad, the 30-year-old Marsh is one of three options available to captain Aaron Finch alongside Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell to make up the balance of their fifth bowler's overs in the tournament under their preferred seven-batter selection approach.

Stoinis also returned from injury against England on Sunday and Marsh said his fellow allrounder pulled up well after getting through three overs for a return of 1-36.

"It was great see him back – there's been a bit of noise about Stoin but seeing him come back and play the way he did, none of us in our team were surprised," Marsh told reporters at Manuka Oval on Tuesday.

"And to get a few overs under his belt, it's really important for our team so it's nice to have him back.

"I love the role that Stoin, Maxi (Maxwell) and I have, and we know that we're going to get four overs out of us.

"Some days it's Stoin, some days it's me, some days it's Maxi and I think that flexibility you see (in) the best T20 teams in the world over the last five to six years.

"So we understand how important we are and we're almost a team within a team. And I think that's what makes us a really good team is we're all unselfish, we play our roles and hopefully we come together on November 13."

QUICK SINGLE Bold selection call that helped end Australia's drought

Marsh said his body was feeling good after a month-long break and he was hopeful of bowling in Australia's final hit-out before the World Cup – a practice match against India at the Gabba next Monday, October 17, that will be televised on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports.

"With Stoin back bowling now it's a bit of a luxury and we can work as a team and really build towards the World Cup," the right-armer said.

"Hopefully I'll get a few good bowls in this week and then it'll be ready to go."

Marsh's sensational T20 form over the past 18 months, where his player-of-the-final performance of 77 not out off 50 balls helped Australia secure a breakthrough T20 World Cup triumph last year, has made him a certain starter as they attempt to defend their crown on home soil this month.

He said the clarity of his role over the past 18 months had been one of the key factors in his consistent run of performances.

"I've just been able to prepare really well for a long period of time, get a lot of experience in different scenarios batting at No.3 and I'm absolutely loving it," Marsh said.

"I'm just super clear before I go out to bat.

"I think it happens for a lot of people once they cement their spot in the team.

"I knew that in the West Indies (last year) that I was going to be batting three so I had months to prepare for that.

"I went in there really clear and obviously took that opportunity.

In Case You Don't Know Me: Mitch Marsh

"From then on every T20 that I've played I've batted No.3 and it just allows (me) to prepare really well.

"I love batting in the Powerplay, I've had some really great partnerships with Davey (Warner) which really helps you just settle and get into the game.

"I think the team's also been really settled certainly from the (last) World Cup and leading into this World Cup now, apart from the last month where we've had guys in and out, it feels like a really settled group and I feel like a really important part of that."

Men's Dettol T20I Series v England

Australia squad (first T20I): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia squad (second and third T20Is): Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

First T20: England won by eight runs

Second T20, Wednesday Oct 12: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Third T20, Friday Oct 14: Manuka Oval, Canberra 7:10pm AEDT

Buy #AUSvENG T20 tickets here