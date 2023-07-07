Marsh at ease knowing Green set to regain spot

Recalled Marsh blasts breath-taking comeback century

Mitch Marsh insists it is too early to suggest he should hold his spot in Australia's Test team after his sparkling Ashes return, adamant he is happy being Cameron Green's understudy.

Marsh was the star of day one at Headingley, keeping Australia in the Test with a counterattacking 118 before taking a late wicket with the ball.

It left England 3-68 in reply to Australia's 263, with the game firmly in the balance.

Stuck in Test exile for the past four years, the 31-year-old's recall only came after Green was ruled out of the third Test with a minor hamstring strain.

Australia expect to have Green back available for the next Test at Old Trafford on July 19, but selectors must now ponder whether they should retain Marsh.

Not that Marsh himself is convinced.

"It's probably a touch early for that (talk)," Marsh said.

"My previous experience on long Test tours is you always get a chance at some stage.

"I just wanted to stay ready.

"I think I'm the first man score a Test hundred on a UK holiday.

"I wouldn't mind going back to my UK holiday to be honest. Greeny can come back in. But we'll see what happens."

Australia faced a similar situation when Usman Khawaja scored twin tons on return to the team in the 2021-22 Ashes, while filling in for Travis Head who had Covid.

Selectors dropped out-of-form opener Marcus Harris for the next Test, allowing Khawaja to stay in the team but shifting to opener and Head to return.

A similar solution is not so easy in Australia's current team, with Marsh and Green likely vying for one spot.

Marsh's own brother Shaun was victim to the same kind of squeeze in 2015, dropped after scoring 182 against West Indies to make way for a fit-again Khawaja.

Regardless Marsh said he had no issue being a back-up for Green, who is seen as the country's long-term allrounder.

"I've been a part of a lot of squads over the last couple of years," Marsh said.

"Understanding my role with Greenie coming on the scene and the amazing talent that he is, I know my role in this team.

"And I know that as an allrounder for him playing all three formats and being in the IPL now, there's going to be times where he needs a break.

"So I knew that at some stage an opportunity would come. I've loved working with Greenie. He's a special talent."

Marsh also scored Thursday's runs without his family there, after his father and former Test opening batter Geoff left a tour group in England to fly to Bali for Shaun's 40th birthday.

Geoff Marsh was in the air when his youngest son found out he was playing, before the family posted a video of their celebrating Mitch's century on Thursday.

"I don't think dad was missing the 40th, that's much more exciting," Marsh quipped.

"All my family and all of our close friends are celebrating there with Shaun so whilst they weren't here the video is bloody great.

"It's Shaun's 40th in a few days, so let's hope he gets to 40."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood