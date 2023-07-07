Men's Ashes 2023

Marsh at ease knowing Green set to regain spot

His day one century and late wicket were pivotal for Australia but allrounder Mitch Marsh is happy to play his role as Cameron Green's understudy

AAP

7 July 2023, 03:21 PM AEST

