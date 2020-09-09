England v Australia T20Is - Men's

Cool-headed Marsh makes his case for finisher role

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh was recalled for the third T20 and showed he has the skills to close out games for Australia with a career-best unbeaten knock in Southampton

Sam Ferris

9 September 2020, 08:25 AM AEST

@samuelfez

