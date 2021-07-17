West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

Rise of Marsh a much-needed salve for Aussies' T20 wounds

The Perth allrounder's individual dominance couldn't prevent a chastening series defeat but it gives an under-strength Aussie outfit something to cling on to ahead of the World Cup

Dave Middleton

17 July 2021, 04:05 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo