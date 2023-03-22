India v Australia ODIs - Men

Marsh, Starc ready to rip into India again

Sealing a series win in the final ODI is next on the agenda for Australia after Sunday's 10-wicket thrashing of India

AAP

22 March 2023, 08:49 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo