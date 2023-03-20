India v Australia ODIs - Men

Marsh mounts case for ODI opening gig

With 147 runs in his two outings as Australia's ODI opener, Mitch Marsh's start at the top couldn't have gone much better

Josh Schonafinger

20 March 2023, 01:38 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo