Marsh focused on BBL as Hussey tips higher honours

Perth Scorchers captain Mitch Marsh is expecting a text from Australia coach Justin Langer after he put on a dynamic match-winning display at Optus Stadium on Saturday night.

But he says the message won't be about a potential national call-up despite many, including cricket legend Mike Hussey, calling for higher honours after his unbeaten 93 off just 41 balls against the Heat.

"I reckon the whole team will get a message from the old coach, absolutely," Marsh said with a huge grin on his face after his side’s 34-run win.

The 28-year-old scored 19 runs off his first 17 balls before changing gears and belting a whopping 74 runs from his final 24 deliveries.

The prolific knock included three fours and eight sixes but, according to the allrounder, it doesn't warrant national selection being on his mind.

"Honestly, I'm not (thinking of higher honours)," Marsh said.

"I’m just enjoying playing for the Scorchers and enjoying playing in the Big Bash.

"It's great fun, it's a great tournament and it's probably the first summer where I haven't really been in contention for an Australian team so I'm just enjoying captaining the Perth Scorchers and enjoying being back playing cricket.

"It was a pretty lengthy lay-off (with a broken hand earlier this summer). Hopefully we can keep winning a few games."

With Australia still searching for a middle-order finisher to bat at No.5 or No.6 at this year's T20 World Cup, Hussey believes Marsh has to be part of that conversation.

"This sort of batting is bringing him into contention for the Australian T20 team," Hussey said in commentary on Fox Cricket.

"It has to. Finishing an innings off like this with so much power, it’s almost impossible to bowl to."

Marsh guided his team to a daunting total of 213 with a mature, calculated masterclass that focused on playing to his familiarity of the ground.

"I always look to give myself a little bit of time depending on the game situation," Marsh said.

"I think on grounds like Perth Stadium, the back end's where you cash in, so getting a few balls under my belt and getting the pace of the wicket helps.

"It's a really hard ground to defend at times so that's always my game plan here and tonight was just one of those nights where everything clicked. I had a bit of luck which you need in T20 cricket and I'm just rapt to get a win."

The victory is the first time Marsh's Scorchers have recorded back-to-back wins in BBL|09, but despite the monstrous total, he wasn't convinced they would get home safely.

"I think the Brisbane Heat are one of the only teams in the Big Bash where 213 doesn’t seem like enough," Marsh said.

"They're so attacking and so dynamic at the top of the order. But ultimately when you have a total like that we knew if we held strong and kept calm, wickets would start to tumble.

"We stuck to our guns and it was a really pleasing effort from the bowling group."

The Scorchers fly to Hobart today to face the Hurricanes on Monday while the Heat return home to host the Strikers on Tuesday.