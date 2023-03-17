Marsh eyes allrounder heaven at World Cup

Ahead of the first ODI against India, the West Aussie blaster says a heavy allrounder presence in the one-day game could provide flexibility in Australia's set-up

AAP

17 March 2023, 10:25 AM AEST

