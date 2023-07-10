Revitalised Marsh sees room for only one allrounder

'I felt right at home, really calm': Marsh

Mitch Marsh does not see how both him and Cameron Green can fit into the same Test team with Australia set to wrestle with the toughest selection decision of their United Kingdom tour for the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester.

Captain Pat Cummins did not rule out the possibility of leaving out Marsh at Old Trafford despite his barnstorming Test comeback, but conceded the 31-year-old could hardly have done more to stake his claim at Headingley.

Marsh blazed a stunning day-one 118, the only hundred in a low-scoring third Test, while also chipping in with the wicket of opener Zac Crawley in both innings in Australia's narrow three-wicket defeat.

The Western Australian came into the XI because Green was left out due to a minor hamstring strain, but the younger allrounder looks certain to be available when the series resumes after a nine-day break.

Green resumed light bowling duties before play in Leeds on Sunday, while he looked to hit top speed in a series of running drills during the lunch interval.

Asked if there is room for both of them in the side, Marsh told cricket.com.au: "I don’t think there is. Unfortunately there's not, that's all right."

The popular Marsh, who waited four years between Tests having watched Green burst onto the international scene as one of the game's most promising talents, noted the difficulty of the situation given the pair's friendship.

"I don't want to comment on it too much," Marsh said. "Ultimately that stuff is out of my control. I've got a very, very close relationship with 'Greeny'.

"He's a fantastic young kid. He's learning on the go and we know what a super talent he is.

"It's important for him to be in our side. We've seen how important he is for our side over the last couple of years. We'll just have to wait and see."

Green has averaged 19.16 with the bat on Australia’s UK trip so far, adding five wickets at 45.60 with the ball, but scored a maiden Test ton in Australia’s most recent Test before this tour, against India in Ahmedabad.

The 24-year-old was a useful weapon during the first two Tests when Australia went to the short ball on flat wickets, offering more pace and bounce than Marsh.

If Marsh was to hold his spot, there is no obvious other route back into the team for the highly-rated Green.

Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Steve Smith and now Marsh have all made standout contributions over the past four Tests, including the World Test Championship final against India that kicked off the tour.

Marnus Labuschagne is averaging only 26.37 over those matches but was the No.1 ranked Test batter in the world coming into this Ashes series.

David Warner is worst performed batter among the incumbent top-order on this tour, averaging 23.12 in eight hits in the UK, but Green is not an opener and would either need to take on the new ball himself or reshuffle the order to fit him in at Warner's expense.

"You keep all options open," Cummins said when that scenario was put to him. "We've got nine or 10 days' (break) now so we'll take a deep breath.

"We'll go away for a few days. But everyone comes back into it. Greeny should be fit for Manchester."

The sight of Josh Hazlewood bowling at full tilt on a practice wicket on Sunday will also be heartening for the Aussies, who look to be boasting a healthy battery of fast bowlers.

Reserve quick Michael Neser has been released to play for Glamorgan in their four-day game against Leicestershire that gets underway later this evening (AEST) in Cardiff.

Hazlewood, rested from the third Test having made it through two matches unscathed following a rotten run with injuries over recent years, will pressure Scott Boland for the final pace bowling spot.

"We should have a full roster and we'll have a look at the wicket and have a chat and work out the best XI," said Cummins.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Australia won by 43 runs

Third Test: England won by three wickets

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood