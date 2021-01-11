KFC BBL|10

Marsh signs four-year deal with Scorchers

Mitch Marsh hopes he will stay a one-club BBL player after re-signing with the Perth Scorchers for a further four seasons

AAP

11 January 2021, 11:52 AM AEST

