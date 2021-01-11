Marsh signs four-year deal with Scorchers

Star allrounder Mitch Marsh has re-signed with the Perth Scorchers for the next four KFC BBL seasons - but whether he will be captain remains to be seen.

Marsh is in his 10th season with the Scorchers, and his recent purple patch has helped them go from last to fifth on the ladder on the back of a four-match winning run.

The 29-year-old was named Scorchers captain at the end of 2018 but he temporarily relinquished the role to Ashton Turner at the start of this season so he could concentrate on recovering from the ankle injury he sustained in the IPL.

Marsh initially planned to retake the captaincy after a few games but he enjoyed the freedom so much that he decided to allow Turner to retain the captaincy for the rest of this campaign.

The move has paid big dividends with a refreshed Marsh averaging 46.75, with the bat at a strike rate of 143, and 18.75 with the ball, at an economy rate of 6.81 this season.

Marsh recently said he was yet to think about the captaincy job long-term, with a decision not expected until after the end of this season.

He said he was thrilled to commit to the Scorchers for the long term.

"I'm a very proud West Australian, I love representing the Scorchers and playing in front of our home crowds in Perth," said Marsh, who has been part of three title-winning BBL campaigns.

"We've been a very successful club over a long period of time, the support we get from our fans is incredible, so it was an easy decision to sign on for another four years."

Scorchers coach Adam Voges said Marsh was a vital part of the side.

"He's an important player and we've seen over the past couple of games how much influence he has in matches," Voges said.

"We know how proud and passionate Mitch is about playing for the Scorchers, he brings a wealth of talent and experience to our team and is a much-loved member of our squad."

Marsh recently surpassed his brother Shaun Marsh as the Scorchers' record run scorer.

He's scored 1632 runs at an average of 38.85, and also has 22 wickets to his name.