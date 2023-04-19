Need for all-round back-up key to Marsh's Test recall

It was the enforced absence of allrounder Cameron Green from the start of Australia's unsuccessful India sojourn earlier this year that convinced selectors of the need to recall Mitchell Marsh for the upcoming World Test Championship Final and Ashes campaigns.

Marsh was perhaps the most surprising name in the 17-man squad named today for the WTC decider at the Oval and the first two matches of the subsequent Ashes series, given he has played just one first-class game in the past two years and his most recent Test outing came in the previous Ashes tour of 2019.

But George Bailey, chair of the national selection panel, has revealed the loss of Green for the final Test of the Australia Test summer and the first two matches against India when the 23-year-old was absent with a fractured finger highlighted just how vital the all-rounder role is to the team's plans.

In Green's absence, Australia fell to defeat in the opening Tests against India at Nagpur and Delhi to vanquish hopes of regaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy before he returned for their nine-wicket win at Indore and posted his maiden Test century in the series finale at Ahmedabad.

Bailey acknowledged Marsh has not been available for consideration of late having sustained a series of injuries followed by surgery to his ankle last year.

But now the 31-year-old is back to full fitness and recently returned to the bowling crease with Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, he is seen as obvious back-up should Green again be sidelined and perhaps even come under consideration for selection in his own right.

"It's great to have Mitch back," Bailey said today.

"He hasn't really had the opportunity to be bowling in longer format cricket for some time.

"The operation he had just prior to Christmas has worked really well, we're confident we can get him back and up and available as an allrounder.

"Not having Greeny during part of the India series highlighted to us the value of having that as a back-up.

"Mitch has performed well in the UK in the past, and we think he can add some real value."

Asked if he envisaged a scenario whereby Green and Marsh might line up in the same Test XI, Bailey claimed "that's a potential, absolutely" and added there were other members of the 17-strong squad who could feasibly fill a berth in the top six if form prevailed and needs necessitated.

While Green and Marsh are the only genuine allrounders in the touring party that will be revised after the second Ashes Test at Lord's in late June, the indication is former opener Matthew Renshaw and even uncapped reserve keeper Josh Inglis could come under consideration.

"You look through that squad and there's a couple of guys with the ability to bat through the middle which is where you'd look to bat Mitch as well," Bailey said.

"That's on the cards.

"It would be exciting times if you could start to squeeze in two or three allrounders into your top six if they were batting well enough."

Another Western Australian allrounder who has been mentioned as a future Test candidate is Aaron Hardie who (with Renshaw) was part of the Australia A team that played two first-class fixtures in New Zealand earlier this month and captained the team in the second of those.

Bailey said the selection panel was "really excited" by Hardie's development over the 2022-23 summer in which he averaged almost 30 with the bat and scored a century against New Zealand A in addition to claiming 17 wickets at 31 in WA's successful Marsh Sheffield Shield defence.

"We're really pleased with his progression, and I think no doubt in time his name will be very much part of these conversations," Bailey said of the 24-year-old who was born in the UK.

"But at the moment, Cam (Green) and Mitch (Marsh) we still see ahead of him."

It's the same ranking system among selectors that saw Renshaw and auxiliary opener Marcus Harris preferred in the squad for the Test Championship Final and initial Ashes battles ahead of India tourist Peter Handscomb and last summer's leading Shield runs scorer, Cameron Bancroft.

Both Handscomb (Leicestershire) and Bancroft (Somerset) are already in the UK plying their trade in the county competition, and would therefore be readily available should changes to the squad be required after the completion of the first two Ashes Tests.

Bailey confirmed part of the rationale for including Renshaw was the fact the left-hander – who was also in the India squad and starred during the recent Australia A series – had opted not to take up a county deal during the current northern summer.

"The thing we've found over a number of years, but certainly on the back of the Sri Lanka tour last year, is that it's challenging to bring guys out of a winter when guys aren't playing any cricket and then expect them to try and perform if they're needed internationally," Bailey said today.

"Renners (Renshaw) is having the winter off from being over there in the UK, so it's important to have him there getting some cricket into him."

But Bailey denied the fact Handscomb and Bancroft were playing county cricket during the Australian winter had counted against them in the final make-up of the 17-man squad because they would be in the UK and match-ready regardless of whether or not they were selected.

"Renners is ahead of them at the moment for us," he said.

"We like the way he plays, like the way he goes about it.

"We like the skill set he brings through the middle and we also know he can bat at the top, so there's good flexibility there for us.

"(He experienced) a tough tour and his opportunities in India, but we like the skills set he brings in the UK."

Bailey confirmed uncapped fast bowler Lance Morris – who was drafted into the Test squad during the Australia summer and included in the India touring party – has sustained a back injury and could not be considered for selection.

Morris is regarded as the fastest bowler on the Australia domestic scene and was seen as a potential point of difference to provide 'air speed' – in much the same way Mark Wood does for England – during the Ashes.

But the 25-year-old, who claimed 31 wickets at 19.96 from his six Shield appearances last summer, is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines due to the back injury before undergoing further scans which effectively rules him out of the entirety of the UK tour that finishes in late July.

"It's just a bit of a flare-up of his back, so he's having a bit of a de-load period which I think is about four to six weeks," Bailey said.

"He'll start to build after that.

"Conservatively, we'll probably look to rebuild Lance and hopefully have a really big crack at the (next Australia) summer."

While declining to speculate on the line-up Australia would look to take into their maiden World Test Championship Final appearance, given the team won't play any competitive cricket before that game begins at The Oval on June 7, Bailey gave a strong hint no major selection changes loomed.

Veteran opener David Warner has come under close scrutiny having reached 50 just once in his past 15 Test innings (albeit with the exception being a remarkable 200 against South Africa in his 100th Test) and after a wretched 2019 Ashes tour in which he averaged 9.5 across 10 innings.

But Bailey claimed the selection panel viewed the WTC Final against India as the conclusion of a two-year qualifying stint stretching back to the previous Ashes battle in Australia during which time Warner (847 runs at 31.37) has played an integral role.

"The way we're looking at that (WTC Final) is the culmination of what's been a pretty consistent two years for a bunch of guys," Bailey said.

"Fundamentally, it's been a pretty similar team for a long period of time so we're confident that's a team and that's a make-up that can have success."

Asked if Warner was a "lock" for either the WTC Final or the opening Ashes Test at Edgbaston (beginning June 16), Bailey remained non-committal.

"He (Warner) is invested and wants to make sure he helps us finish off what's been a really consistent couple of years on the Test front by winning the World Test Championship, and then shift that focus really quickly to the Ashes," he said.

"We'll just get through that Test Championship and we'll obviously be planning behind the scenes (for the Ashes), but we'll see what that looks like as we get there.

"It's different opposition, different surface in terms of going from The Oval to start the Ashes (at Edgbaston) so we'll work through that."

2023 Qantas Tour of the UK

World Test Championship Final: Wednesday June 7-Sunday June 11, The Oval

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval