ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Selection chief explains Starc, Finch World Cup calls

George Bailey gives context to the axing of Mitchell Starc for Australia's final T20 World Cup match and backs Aaron Finch

Louis Cameron

8 November 2022, 04:23 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo