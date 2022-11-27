Starc eyes pitch-perfect conditions for big Test series

Starc happy to keep quiet on 300th Test wicket

Mitchell Starc is relishing a potential dream start to the summer's Test schedule on pace-friendly pitches and become the seventh Australian to reach 300 wickets.

Starc is 13 wickets away from the magical 300 mark, and has every chance to reach the figure in the two-Test Frank Worrell Trophy series starting on Wednesday in Perth.

In doing so, he can join an illustrious list of Dennis Lillee, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Mitchell Johnson and Nathan Lyon by reaching the milestone.

The left-armer's threat level is also underlined by his current wicket-taking rate: Starc's strike-rate of a wicket every 49.9 balls would be the best of any Australian to reach 300.

And it's likely that conditions will be in his favour over the next fortnight against West Indies.

Australia's top Test wicket-takers

Shane Warne: 708 wickets, 145 Tests, avg 25.41

Glenn McGrath: 563 wickets, 124 Tests, avg 21.64

Nathan Lyon: 438 wickets, 110 Tests, avg 32.07

Dennis Lillee: 355 wickets, 70 Tests, avg 23.92

Mitch Johnson: 313 wickets, 73 Tests, avg 28.40

Brett Lee: 310 wickets, 76 Tests, avg 30.81

Craig McDermott: 291 wickets, 71 Tests, avg 28.63

Mitch Starc: 287 wickets, 71 Tests, avg 27.62

The Optus Stadium wicket was arguably the most lively and bouncy through the recent Twenty20 World Cup, with slips fielders regularly back on the edge of the 30-yard circle.

Starc has taken 14 wickets at the ground in two Tests, against New Zealand and India, at an average of 15.85.

"It's one thing hearing it (will be a bouncy wicket), it's another seeing it," Starc said.

"I think it's still a very good wicket. You are rewarded for good shots and likewise good bowling.

"Obviously one was a pink-ball game against New Zealand, but if you look at the India Test here, it was a very good wicket for three days.

"Good bowling was rewarded. And then as the Test wore on the cracks got bigger. I think it was quite 'platey', played a lot more tricks and the fourth innings was very difficult.

"So a very good bat-versus-ball wicket."

After Perth comes Adelaide, where Starc is regularly at his best with the pink ball.

The 32-year-old continues to lead the wicket-taking lists in day-night Tests, with 75 at 18.41 and three separate five-wicket hauls.

"I think that's the best place to play cricket in the country," Starc said.

"It has been for a long time. The pink ball creates a different atmosphere and different feel.

"Optus is probably a close second (to Adelaide). They are two very good cricket wickets.

"We've seen some very good contests between bat and ball."

Australia have not played a Test since they drew 1-1 with Sri Lanka in Galle in early July, with 22 white-ball fixtures having followed since.

But Starc was adamant that the 50-over games against England means the quicks were able to time their run perfectly into the first Test.

"There have been plenty of plans put in place with workloads. We had the three one-dayers to adjust with more overs than T20 cricket," Starc said.

Men's NRMA Insurance Test Series v West Indies

Nov 30 – Dec 4: First Test, Perth Stadium, 1:20pm AEDT

Dec 8-12: Second Test, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

