Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Starc eyes pitch-perfect conditions for big Test series

Tests against the West Indies in Perth and Adelaide have tailor-made conditions to assist the left-armer, who is closing in on 300 Test wickets

AAP

27 November 2022, 08:19 AM AEST

