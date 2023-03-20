India v Australia ODIs - Men

'Bowl full, hit the stumps': Starc's Powerplay plan

Mitch Starc is among the most lethal new-ball bowlers in the world and reveals his simple plan has really never changed

Josh Schonafinger

20 March 2023, 09:41 AM AEST

@joshschon

