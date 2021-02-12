Marsh One-Day Cup 2021

Queensland’s Swepson, Neser grounded by injury

Leg-spinner Swepson battling mystery neck complaint, while paceman Neser suffered hamstring injury at training in a hit to the Bulls’ bowling stocks

Dave Middleton

12 February 2021, 04:00 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

