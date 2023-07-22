Men's Ashes 2023

Australia dismiss concerns over Marsh's fitness

Allrounder suffering from 'general soreness' due to a steep rise in his workload, though he will be required to play a key role with the bat if the visitors are to save the fourth Test

AAP

22 July 2023, 06:40 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo