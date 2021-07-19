West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

Finch remains under a cloud for Windies ODIs

Who takes the reins as Australia's captain should Aaron Finch miss the opening ODI against the West Indies remains unclear

Louis Cameron in Barbados

19 July 2021, 11:38 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo