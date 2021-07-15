'He's the best in the world': Starc gets back to basics

Starc's impeccable final over too hot for Russell to handle

When Mitchell Starc stood at the top of his mark to bowl the final over of the fourth T20I to Andre Russell, he was doing his best not to think about how badly the odds were stacked against him.

To say Russell had dominated the Australians to that point in the series is an understatement.

From 45 balls faced, the West Indian had blasted 100 runs at a strike-rate of 222, been dismissed only once (in the final over of game one) and averaged a six every 4.5 deliveries.

QUICK SINGLE Starc holds nerve as Aussies break T20 drought

His most recent maximum had come in the previous over off Riley Meredith from a ball that was millimetres away from being a perfect yorker, the exact delivery Starc was planning to bowl.

The 12 balls Starc had bowled to Russell in the preceding three games had gone for 33.

Even if the renowned death bowler landed four perfect deliveries, there was a still a chance Australia would lose.

As Mitch Marsh put it after play: "Those moments there, that's the ultimate. Playing cricket for your country, Mitch Starc versus Andre Russell, two of the best in the world at what they do. That's why you play."

Starc re-lives clutch last over against Andre Russell

It's also why people watch, and the sight of Starc nailing five clutch deliveries that Russell could not score off was a spectacular climax to a thrilling contest.

But the left-arm quick's near-perfect over (the last ball went for a boundary, but the game had been won by then) had its origins in a less successful strategy to Russell in the series opener that saw Starc deposited over the rope three times.

"Having played a fair amount of white-ball cricket … (death bowling) has been a job of mine for the majority of my white-ball career," Starc told cricket.com.au after Australia's thrilling four-run win, their first victory of the five-game series.

"I've certainly got it wrong against 'Russ' in the past – game one is a prime example where I was probably bowling to plans that I was in two minds about.

Marsh masterclass breaks drought as Aussies win thriller

"I probably didn't back those plans personally.

"To go back to what a strength of mine is and just to hit that hole – I think that's ultimately what you need to do in T20 cricket; back your ability, back your decision. If you run in with two thoughts on your mind, you're behind the game already."

Following game one, in which Russell ruthlessly exploited the strong Atlantic breeze blowing from the eastern side of the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Starc and the Australians re-assessed their plans for the explosive allrounder.

"I don't think I was bowling to plans I was comfortable (with) in the first game - I went away from my strengths," the left-armer said.

"I thought those plans weren't right and we addressed that after game one. Personally, (I) went back to things that were strengths of mine … The last three games I've been back on track."

And shortly after Wednesday evening's win, Starc had a brief chat to fellow quick Meredith, who the Windies had pummelled for 25 off the over immediately preceding Starc's last, about how to better tilt the death-bowling odds in his favour.

"I don't think he bowled poorly at all," Starc said of the rookie speedster. "Sure he got a little bit of tap, but I thought he executed quite nicely.

"If you compare the two attacks through the four games ... both teams are missing the same amount of balls. At the death especially, we're just missing on the wrong side, we're missing on the short side and perhaps giving (the Windies' batters) that easy one to get under.

"They're such a strong batting line-up, whereas (their bowlers) tend to miss on the fuller side and it's extremely hard to get under a low full toss. Russ can hit them as far as anyone, especially if you give them a chance to get under it.

Marsh, Finch century stand leads improved Aussie batting

"You don't want to miss obviously but missing on the right side in T20 goes a long way to getting that margin of error in your favour."

It has been a rollercoaster series for Starc, who went wicketless in the opening two games and conceded 89 runs from eight overs.

He then hit back with a terrific spell of 1-15 from four in game three before finishing as the hero of the ensuing match despite returning 0-37.

"We always talk about his record and that speaks for itself," Marsh, who was player-of-the-match thanks to his 44-ball 72 and terrific haul of 3-24, said of Starc.

"He may have had a bit of a slow start to this series, but he's the best in the world.

"That last over tonight, a lot of our young bowlers will look at that and aspire to be like that and I think that’s great.

"He’s a great leader, he’s a great white-ball bowler, we’re very lucky to have him and it was awesome to watch that last over."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)

First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20: West Indies won by six wickets

Fourth T20: Australia won by four runs

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.