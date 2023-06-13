Starc key to Australia's balance as big selection looms

'You beauty': Inside the Aussie rooms after WTC triumph

Australia insist they are unfazed by Mitchell Starc's expensive bowling in the World Test Championship final, adamant that his ability to take wickets is crucial for their balance.

Selectors will this week make one of their toughest calls in years when they pick their attack for Friday's first Ashes Test, with a fresh Josh Hazlewood fit to play.

Australia will assess on Monday how their quicks have pulled up from the 209-run World Test Championship win over India.

If they are all injury-free as expected, Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood face being squeezed into two spots with captain Pat Cummins an automatic selection.

Boland has never been picked in a full-strength Australian attack when the entire pace cartel is available, but he starred in the WTC Final and now has 33 Test wickets at 14.57.

Boland celebrates in the rooms with Alex Carey and Travis Head after the WTC Final // ICC via Getty

There remains a feeling he could be the man left out for Edgbaston, with former coach Justin Langer and ex-captain Ricky Ponting anticipating as such in recent days.

Australia will rotate their quicks through the Ashes, but their first line up is most interesting.

The other factor is Starc's returns against India, with England expected to target the left-armer with their aggressive batting.

The 34-year-old had the most expensive game of his career at The Oval, going at 5.34 run an over.

Starc claims the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in the second innings // Getty

But he also claimed the key wicket of Virat Kohli with a rising short ball in the first innings and took 2-77 in the second, including India's top scorer for the match, Ajinkya Rahane for 46.

"There's always a balance of attack," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said.

"Most our bowlers went at above what they'd usually go and we've just got to get our heads around that the tempo will be slightly different.

Aussies dismantle India after Smith screamer to win WTC

"We're a team that usually goes at that high two runs per over, here we could go at four runs an over.

"Mitch went at a bit more than that and (what) he generally goes at, but they complement each other really, really well.

"His wicket-taking ability is second-to-none. We've got to weigh all that up when we make decisions."

McDonald also confirmed Starc had not opened in the second innings because Australia believed the Dukes ball swung more after a few overs, with the left-armer brought on first change.

Beyond his bowling, Australia like the fact he creates rough for Nathan Lyon to bowl into and offers batting depth at No.8.

Cummins also moved to defend Starc's pre-Ashes form after Sunday's win.

"He did a role for us that we know 'Starcy' can do after 80 Test matches," Cummins said.

QUICK SINGLE How the Aussies poached England's wobbly weapon

"He has got a huge tour ahead of him and will play a huge role for us.

"The English side sets up slightly different as well. There are a few more left-handers. The wicket is going to be a bit different.

"I'm really happy with where Starcy is."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood