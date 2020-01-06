Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Starc hails Aussie batters for keeping bowlers fresh

After his best Australian summer with 29 wickets at 17.44, pace ace Mitchell Starc says credit must go to the big first-innings totals Australia's batters produced

Sam Ferris at the SCG

6 January 2020, 07:42 PM AEST

@samuelfez

