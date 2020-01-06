Starc hails Aussie batters for keeping bowlers fresh

Lyon grabs five as Australia complete perfect summer

Pace ace Mitch Starc says Australia's rich success with the ball this Test summer belongs in part to the complete dominance of the home side's batters.

Led by run-scoring machines Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner, Australia's batters racked up first innings totals of 589, 580, 454, 467 and 416 to put this hosts in a commanding position and give the bowlers at least one extra day to rest each Test match.

Time off the field is like gold to bowlers, allowing them to recharge and refresh while drastically reducing the risk of injury.

It led to the Australian attack taking 95 out of a possible 100 wickets on offer to deliver five victories in as many matches over a home summer for the first time since the 2013-14 Ashes.

Big first-innings totals were a goal for the Australians this summer, one that was comprehensively achieved to the delight of a very grateful bowling unit.

"We asked a lot of our batters to score big runs in the first innings and they've done that in every Test," Starc told cricket.com.au after Australia's 280 runs at the SCG.

"Marnus was unbelievable, Davey was fantastic again in the summer but I think the sheer number of runs in the first innings in all the Test matches is what really set us up.

"The bowling group back ourselves to take 20 wickets each week.

"All the first-innings totals that the batters (got) us set up a lot of Test matches, gave us a bit more time off the legs as bowlers to rest up and come out hard in second innings or a couple of back-to-back days throughout the summer.

"It was a fantastic all-round effort for the batters and bowlers and everyone contributed in the field as well."

Starc was the chief destroyer for the Australians this summer, picking up 29 wickets at 17.44 and striking every 34.2 deliveries.

The prolific period is the first with a slightly tweaked bowling action, one he tinkered with at the start of the summer after a poor outing in a Marsh Sheffield Shield match at the Gabba.

It might look as simple as the left-armer keeping his bowling arm closer to his hip during the load-up phase of his delivery, but that small adjustment has brought big rewards.

"It's all coming along slowly," said Starc. "It’s starting to feel more natural, nice that it's held me in a good position throughout the summer, something to keep working on.

"Hopefully it works for me in the one-dayers in India.

"Really happy to contribute to this summer of cricket for the team."

While Starc took the lion's share of the wickets he is quick to point out it was collective effort from an extremely tight bowling group.

"We've spent a lot of time around one another on and off the field, for most part we've grown up with one another as well," said Starc.

"Nath's a little bit older but he's the GOAT (Greatest Off-spinner of All Time) and you saw this week what a fantastic job he can do when he's on the money.

"He's been fantastic all summer again, for the quickies we just love playing cricket together along with 'Gazza' (Lyon).

"Even when we unfortunately lost big Joshy (Hazlewood to injury) we all sent him a few messages yesterday when he came back for the Sixers last night, he had a good game, so we're a tight unit.

"Obviously Siddsy (Peter Siddle) has retired now but he was a close part of the group for the last nine months and longer.

"It's just a fun group to be part of and we love playing cricket with one another and I'm sure we'll reflect on a fantastic summer of cricket again."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)