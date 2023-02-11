India v Australia Tests - Men

Starc return firms but Aussies deny need for overhaul

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc will link up with the Australian squad in Delhi ahead of the second Test

Louis Cameron at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur

11 February 2023, 10:19 PM AEST

