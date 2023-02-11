Starc return firms but Aussies deny need for overhaul

Mitchell Starc appears the most likely of Australia's missing trio from the first Test to return in Delhi, but captain Pat Cummins insists wholesale changes are not required after their trouncing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series opener.

Allrounder Cameron Green is still a "wait and see" while Josh Hazlewood appears certain to miss again as the Aussies consider how to reconfigure their side for a match they must win if they hope to clinch a series in India for the first time in almost two decades.

But Cummins insisted not "much is going to change the next couple of games", suggesting the visitors will keep faith with their misfiring top-order.

'We were confident that was our best XI': Cummins

Starc, whose recovery from a serious finger injury has progressed well, will link up with the squad in the Indian capital and could give the visitors' attack some added penetration after it relied heavily on debutant Todd Murphy to make regular breakthroughs in Nagpur.

An added bonus of the left-armer being back would be the footmarks he can create for Australia's two off-spinners, Nathan Lyon and Murphy, who now look set to be given the chance to develop their partnership further in this series.

But it would be a tough call to recall Starc at Scott Boland's expense after the Victorian performed his holding role with aplomb during India's batting innings, sending down his first 11 overs for only 10 runs.

Like Starc, Green could also solve multiple problems; firstly, as a first-choice middle-order batter to replace either Peter Handscomb or Matthew Renshaw (who were respectively playing their first and second Tests back after long absences), and secondly as a fifth bowling option to lighten the load on the front-liners.

The 23-year-old could also allow Australia to recall Ashton Agar if curators prepare a raging turner.

Australia fall to crushing innings defeat in Nagpur

Both Green and Hazlewood had long bowls on Saturday morning on a centre wicket at the VCA Stadium a few hours before Australia's batting implosion, while the former has also shown encouraging signs with the bat in the nets.

But Cummins said it was too early to declare the allrounder ready.

"Starcy lands today or tomorrow into Delhi," Australia’s skipper told reporters after the innings-and-132-run loss.

"I think Joshy might not be quite ready for Delhi. He's getting up and running now, he's pretty close, but I don't think he'll be quite ready for Delhi.

"Greeny's a bit of a wait and see. Still hoping (he could return), he's had a couple of good hits out here. He's bowling's pretty good, the next couple of days we'll assess it."

While conceding their first-innings score of 177 had been well short of expectations, Cummins insisted they would stick fat with their batting approach.

Openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner failed to pass 10 in both innings, while Renshaw had a rough match with scores of 0 and 6 after he and Handscomb were preferred over Travis Head to bat in the middle order.

QUICK SINGLE Jadeja fined for ointment, cleared of tampering

The world's two top-ranked Test batters, Marnus Labuschagne (49 and 17) and Steve Smith (37 and 25no), made promising starts in each innings but will rue their inability to push on in the first dig.

Alex Carey (36 and 10) was out reverse-sweeping in both innings but was praised by Cummins for taking the Indian spinners on.

A major area for improvement will be their tail-end batting after none of their specialist bowlers managed a score in the double digits. That was in sharp contrast to India's lower-order, led by No.9 Axar Patel (84), Ravindra Jadeja (70) and Mohammad Shami (37).

Murphy grabs magnificent seven on maiden Test outing

Cummins admitted spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja, who took 15 wickets for the match between them, had proved a handful.

"A lot of it was good bowling, two masters of their craft, fresh legs, they bowled really well," he said.

"In saying that I don't think much is going to change the next couple of games. That's what we're going to come against so we have to find better methods.

"You saw Smithy and Alex Carey at times put the pressure back on the bowlers. I think it takes a bit of bravery, it's easier said than done.

"If you're just facing ball after ball and the bowler's pretty good, you're going to get one with your name on it.

"Again, that will be the conversation this week. If we get the same conditions, same bowlers, what are we going to do differently? I think at times probably being more proactive."

The loss was just the second of Cummins' tenure, having also overseen a similar defeat in their previously most recent Test on the subcontinent when they were beaten by an innings in Galle by Sri Lanka last year.

QUICK SINGLE Series drawn as Australia collapse under spin trial

Australia had previously won a tight series in Pakistan before that, while they have not lost at home since Cummins took over from Tim Paine at the start of the 2021-22 Ashes.

“I think sometimes it's almost easier to put behind you those kind of losses," he said.

"You are looking at small margins, you have to have a hard look at your game and the big strides you need to change to give yourself the best chance next week.

“We’ve had a really good run the last 12 months.

"There hasn’t been many losses in that change room. I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel, it’s just tweaking different approaches to how we play and maybe particular methods."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: Second Test, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

March 1-5: Third Test, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: (for the first two Tests) Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav