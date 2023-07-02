MCC defends Starc no-catch call as debate rages

Duckett keeps England alive as Aussies make early inroads

The game's lawmakers have defended the third umpire decision to deny Mitchell Starc a catch on Saturday at Lord's, but that has not stopped debate raging.

Starc thought he had helped claim the wicket of England opener Ben Duckett on 50 late on day four of the second Ashes Test, when the left-hander skied Cameron Green to fine leg.

Duckett was all-but off the ground when he was advised to wait, with batting partner and England skipper Ben Stokes animatedly chatting with on-field officials.

Third umpire Marais Erasmus was called on to review the catch, and deemed it not fair, allowing the batter to return to middle, amid howling cheers from the crowd.

Ben Duckett was all-but off the ground before being turned back // Getty

The game's official lawmakers, the Marylebone Cricket Club, moved to clarify the call by pointing out that Law 33.3 states a catch is only completed when a fielder "obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement".

"The ball cannot touch the ground before then," the MCC said in a tweet.

"In this particular incident, Mitchell Starc was still sliding as the ball rubbed the ground, therefore he was not in control of his movement."

The highlights reels are littered with examples of players throwing the ball up to celebrate a completed catch before having complete control over their movement, and only the most one-eyed of supporters would have questioned the catch had Duckett continued on his way off without the third umpire's involvement.

While Pat Cummins sought clarification from the on-field officials, former Australia fast bowler Glenn McGrath labelled the decision a "disgrace" and "rubbish" on commentary for the BBC.

"I'm sorry that is the biggest load of rubbish I have ever seen. He has got that ball under control," McGrath said.

"That ball is under control.

"I've seen everything this game has to offer. If that is not out, then every other catch that's ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace."

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also questioned inconsistencies in decisions, comparing the Starc catch to other calls given out in the past month.

Those included Green's catch of Shubman Gill against India in the World Test Championship final, and Smith's diving effort to remove Joe Root in the first innings at Lord's.

Steve Smith caught out Joe Root on day two // Getty

"Mitchell Starc had much better control of that ball and for longer than when Steve Smith did when he caught Joe Root," Ponting said on Sky Sports.

Australia's injured spinner, Nathan Lyon, said he understood the decision.

"The emotions would be high, but there is a rule in the cricket world with the umpires that you have to complete the catch," Lyon said.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Australia won by two wickets

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood