ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Matchups key in new ball pairing: Starc

The left-armer did not open the bowling for just the second time in his T20 international career as Australia look to ensure their attack is flexible ahead of the T20 World Cup

Jack Paynter in Canberra

13 October 2022, 07:29 AM AEST

@jackpayn

