Starc not concerned about pace duo's red-ball rust

Mitchell Starc is confident fellow pace aces Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will be ready to fire for the Test summer despite their lack of red-ball cricket.

Starc will play his first long-form game in almost 10 months when he lines up for NSW in their Marsh Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland in Adelaide, starting Friday.

The 30-year-old is also expected to feature against Tasmania in a Shield match starting on November 8.

But it's a different story for Cummins and Hazlewood, who are plying their trade in the IPL and are unlikely to play any red or pink-ball cricket before the four-Test series against India gets underway in December.

Instead, the star duo will feature for Australia in the three-match ODI and three-match T20 matches against India.

David Warner and Steve Smith are in the same boat.

National selector Trevor Hohns said it was unlikely the quartet would feature in the two Australia A matches against Indian outfits before the Test series, with a rest the more likely option.

Despite the compromised preparation, Starc believes Cummins and Hazlewood will be well prepared.

"We've had different lead-ups to summers gone by. We've all been parts of lead-ups when we've had no Shield cricket, or one game or three games," Starc said.

"Josh and Pat have been around for a long time now and know how to best prepare for the forms they have to play.

"They're not new on the scene, they know how best to prepare themselves for Test cricket, and no doubt they will do the same when they come back from IPL.

"We have a white-ball series prior to the Test series, so they will be back bowling in Australia and no doubt be getting themselves ready for the longer form at the same time."

Starc missed NSW's Shield clash with WA last week in order to spend time with his wife Alyssa Healy.

He said conversations had already started about making sure players don't get burned out during the hectic summer that will feature long hubs.

"The guys coming back from IPL, they've been on the road for a while now already and they'll have to do their quarantine and straight back into a white-ball hub," Starc said.

"And likewise for a few of us over here, we haven't had too many days at home. I've only had 30 hours at home since August.

"It will be more around guys with families and kids, and being able to see them at certain points and what that looks like with border restrictions."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

Australia Test squad: TBA

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (w), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.