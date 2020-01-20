Qantas Tour of India 2020

Strategy behind Starc pinch-hitter ploy explained

Aaron Finch says Mitchell Starc's elevation to No.5 was an "aggressive" tactical move designed to target Ravi Jadeja and disrupt India's bowling plans

AAP

20 January 2020, 08:06 AM AEST

