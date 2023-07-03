Men's Ashes 2023

'Leave it to the officials': Starc reacts to Lord's flashpoints

Mitchell Starc accepts by the letter of the law his catch off Ben Duckett was correctly ruled not out, and says England must similarly accept Jonny Bairstow's stumping

Louis Cameron in London

3 July 2023, 07:47 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

