Starc, Agar to miss final ODI as Meredith joins squad

Mitchell Starc has been rested for Australia’s third Dettol ODI against England on Tuesday with Tasmania paceman Riley Meredith called up to the squad.

The star left-armer, who claimed four wickets in a player-of-the-match performance during Saturday’s 72-run victory in Sydney will miss the clash as he looks to prepare himself for the upcoming NRMA Insurance Test series against the West Indies starting next week.

Allrounder Ashton Agar will also miss the final ODI as he joins the Prime Minister’s XI squad for their tour match against the Windies starting on Wednesday.

Newly-appointed captain Pat Cummins will likely return to the ODI side in Melbourne after sitting out game two over the weekend, however Agar’s departure could open the door for Meredith.

The 26-year-old has started the 2022-23 season in fine form with two five-wicket hauls in his domestic matches, as he looks to add to his solitary one-dayer in the Caribbean last year.

Sean Abbott could also earn his first chance for the series after he replaced the injured Glenn Maxwell last week.

Abbott has been replaced in the PM's XI squad by WA fast bowler Joel Paris who will head to Canberra for the four-day clash.

Paris will now link up with Queensland duo Michael Neser and Mark Steketee as the side’s fast bowlers alongside WA allrounder Aaron Hardie, while Agar and young Victorian spinner Todd Murphy will provide the spinning options.

A pink ball will be used with the day-night fixture beginning at 2pm AEDT each day at Manuka Oval, with live coverage on cricket.com.au and Fox Cricket.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v England

1st ODI: Australia won by six wickets

2nd ODI: Australia won by 72 runs

Tuesday Nov 22: MCG, 2:20pm

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England ODI squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, James Vince, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood

Buy #AUSvENG ODI tickets here