Australia v England ODIs - Men

Starc, Agar to miss final ODI as Meredith joins squad

Mitchell Starc will be rested ahead of the Test summer with speedster Riley Meredith his replacement, while Ashton Agar will join the PM's XI ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Windies

Riley Alexander

21 November 2022, 09:17 PM AEST

@Ralexander2002

