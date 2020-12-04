Dettol T20I Series v India

Starc set to return tonight, Agar under an injury cloud

Australia set to make a handful of changes to their XI for the first T20, with spinner Ashton Agar a fitness concern ahead of the match in Canberra

Sam Ferris in Canberra

4 December 2020, 10:22 AM AEST

@samuelfez

