Starc set to return tonight, Agar under an injury cloud

Super Starc talks T20s with Aussie record in sights

Pace ace Mitch Starc is set to return for tonight's opening Dettol T20 International in Canberra where the Australians will aim to beat India and reclaim their No.1 ranking.

Starc missed the third ODI at Manuka Oval on Wednesday with "back and rib niggles", according to skipper Aaron Finch, but is expected to play tonight wearing Australia's special Indigenous T20 kit and a pair of shoes decorated by Aussie women's allrounder Ashleigh Gardner.

While Starc is likely to be cleared to play, the fitness of Ashton Agar remains unclear.

Agar injured a calf muscle during Wednesday night's run chase and scans overnight are set to determine his availability.

If Agar is ruled out, it will break up his potent partnership with leg-spinner Adam Zampa in T20 cricket.

QUICK SINGLE No.1 ranking on the line as Australia fine tune for Cup

The pair have played 15 T20Is together and have won on nine occasions (with five losses and one No Result) and have played a major part in Australia's ascent to the top of the T20 team rankings.

Should Agar be ruled out, Australia have plenty of part-time spin options to choose from. Glenn Maxwell bowled 16.4 overs of his off-spin in the ODI series, while Marnus Labuschagne and D'Arcy Short, who owns a T20 five-wicket haul, could also be called up to bowl if selected.

But if the selectors wanted to play a second specialist spinner alongside Zampa, the only possible option due to bio-security restrictions would be Queensland leg-spinner Mitch Swepson, who is inside the Aussie 'bubble' training with Australia A in Sydney ahead of Sunday's first tour match against the Indians.

Agar injured his calf against India on Wednesday night // Getty

Those spinners could well be bowling to Matthew Wade behind the stumps, the Tasmania captain who played Australia's last T20I back in September when Alex Carey was dropped for the final match against England.

Wade could retain his place as both wicketkeeper and opening batter given David Warner has been ruled out of the series with a groin strain he suffered in the second ODI at the SCG.

Cameron Green could make two debuts in three days if selected for tonight's clash. The allrounder made 21 and bowled four overs for figures of 0-27 on Wednesday night and provides captain Finch with another frontline bowling option should the selectors pick the 21-year-old.

Manuka Oval had been an impenetrable fortress for Australia's men's team, who had won all six matches across three formats at the venue until India breached the gates in the third ODI and snapped their own losing streak.

The pitch that was used on Wednesday will be used again tonight in what's forecast to be a clear and balmy night with temperatures dipping as the sun sets.

A win on Friday will see Australia move back into first place on the ICC T20I men's team rankings after England's 3-0 win over South Africa moved them fractionally ahead of Finch's side.

A series win will ensure top spot for Australia, whose next T20 assignment is in February in New Zealand.

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, D'Arcy Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT