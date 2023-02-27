India v Australia Tests - Men

Starc to push through pain barrier for Test return

Despite considerable scar tissue and swelling in his release finger, the left-armer says the ball is coming out nicely ahead of his likely return from injury for the third Test in Indore

Louis Cameron in Indore

27 February 2023, 04:51 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

