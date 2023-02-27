Starc to push through pain barrier for Test return

Starc to play through 'discomfort' in third Test

Mitchell Starc will need to push through pain in his likely return to lead Australia's Test attack in the absence of Pat Cummins, with his finger still not completely healed from a severe tendon injury.

The Aussies have been without one of the main subcontinental bowling weapons for their first two Test defeats to India, though Starc was available for selection for the second match in Delhi where the hosts retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The left-armer's left middle finger was in a splint for six weeks after he injured it in a freak fielding mishap during the Boxing Day Test.

There is still considerable scar tissue and swelling in the finger that is crucial to his release of the ball. Starc had to let the ball go off his ring and index fingers while he trained during his layoff before resuming his more normal bowling action in recent weeks.

"It's a Test match, it's good enough," Starc told reporters at Indore's colourful Holkar Stadium where Australia trained for the first time on Monday, two days out from the third Test.

The pitch at Holkar Cricket Stadium ahead of the third Test in Indore // cricket.com.au

"There's going to be a level of discomfort for a little while, I don't think it is going to be 100 per cent for a little while, but the ball is coming out quite nicely and I feel like I'm pretty much at full tilt.

"It wouldn't be the first Test match I've played in some sort of discomfort. If I only played when I was at 100 per cent, I would have only played five or 10 Tests.

"I'm happy with where it's at and I've built up enough of a pain threshold to deal with that stuff over the last 10 or 12 years."

Starc underlined his toughness when he kept bowling with the badly-damaged finger at the MCG in December against South Africa, doing so after refusing to get a pain-killing injection because he wanted to retain feeling in it.

Starc trains at Holkar Cricket Stadium on Monday // cricket.com.au

To his and captain Cummins' surprise, the 33-year-old swung the ball despite the discomfort but found the wobble-seam delivery he has learnt off Cummins and Josh Hazlewood more difficult to bowl.

Starc was coy when asked if he had regained the ability to bowl it, smiling as he said: "I guess we'll find out."

With Cummins having flown home last week due to a family illness, Starc could find some extra pace support from Cameron Green, who is also firming for a recall after his own finger injury.

Scott Boland, who performed strongly in the series opener, could also come into the mix if only two spinners are required.

Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy will be celebrating the return of Starc given his footmarks will help create rough to bowl into against India's right-hander heavy top-order.

Starc insisted he had no concerns over shouldering a heavy workload in Indore.

"I had 10 days off when I first did the injury and then I've been bowling since," he said.

"Workload-wise, body-wise no concern at all, I'm comfortable and happy with where my numbers are, where my body is at preparing for this series and then obviously not having the first two Tests to continue that as well.

"In that regard very happy with where it's all at, now it's just an execution of skills having had a break from game time."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

All matches broadcast live and exclusive on Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat