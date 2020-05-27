Starc cautions against 'boring' batter's game

Quick wants more help for bowlers in Test cricket as ICC finalises laws for the game amid the coronavirus pandemic

AAP

27 May 2020, 09:07 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo