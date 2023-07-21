Aussies play down Starc blow after England onslaught

England batters dominate, new injury headache for Aussies

Australia are confident Mitchell Starc will be able to bowl again in the fourth Test after an injury scare added to their list of headaches on the most difficult day of their Ashes tour.

With the tourists already missing a key bowler in the absence of Nathan Lyon, Starc suffered a concerning shoulder injury late on day two after landing awkwardly while attempting a diving stop at mid-on.

The paceman, who at times had looked hobbled by a separate left leg issue on Thursday, was in clear pain after the shoulder knock and was forced to leave the field.

QUICK SINGLE Crawley crashes scintillating century as England take charge

Concern grew as, in a desperate bid not to leave his team a man short, he returned to the field and was warming up to bowl only to then again walk off the ground, seemingly by instruction from captain Pat Cummins, when it became obvious he could not throw.

But Australia say Starc was not being sent for medical scans after play, hosing down fears he had suffered a serious injury.

"He's currently got some ice on it and we're pretty confident it will be right tomorrow," assistant coach Dan Vettori said at stumps with his side trailing by 67 runs and still needing six more first-innings wickets.

Team physios assess Starc’s shoulder late on day two // Getty

"He's just one of those guys who doesn't like to spend too long off the park. He just wanted to get on the field as quickly as possible to see how it was.

"But he got straight into a hot spot and three balls in a row came to him in the field and he didn’t quite feel comfortable throwing it – I haven't actually spoken to him, but that's what it looked like.

"I think he felt confident that he could bowl just from his warm-up balls. When he was put to the test (in the field) three balls in a row, he just didn't quite feel right throwing it in so that led to him jumping back off."

Vettori also played down concerns over Starc's left leg, which he first appeared to tweak while bowling during England's onslaught after lunch.

Australia couldn't control run rate: Vettori

"I think the leg is good, no issues there," said the former New Zealand captain. "We're all pretty confident he can bounce back tomorrow."

Starc, Australia's most threatening bowler against a rampant England team on day two, has arguably never been more important to Australia.

Battered by the Zak Crawley-led England top-order, Australia's only counterpoint to their other four pacemen is the 33-year-old's left-arm with Nathan Lyon injured and back-up spinner Todd Murphy left out to fit in two allrounders.

Starc's two early breakthroughs saw him draw level with Cummins as Australia's leading wicket-taker for the series (with 15), doing so at a tidier average (25.20 to 33.20) and strike-rate (33.40 to 49.06), despite playing one fewer Test.

Ensuring he is fit to bowl again at The Oval next week, where a deciding Test could be on the cards if England can convert their early dominance at Old Trafford into victory, will be crucial.

Australia were already facing heat for picking five quicks in this match.

"We felt like on this surface, against this opponent, that spin wouldn’t play a huge part and we’re yet to see that," coach Andrew McDonald told the BBC, though he did note that England’s spinner Moeen Ali had dismissed Marnus Labuschagne the previous day.

"We’ll never know what it would’ve looked like with a spinner today, we went with a different attack, and we’ve got to focus on the bowlers we’ve got."

Perfect out-swinger from Starc gets the first of the innings! #Ashes pic.twitter.com/JfuFo6Pv3p — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 20, 2023

Josh Hazlewood's dismissal of Joe Root, who hardly played a false shot before a length ball shot along the turf and clean bowled him, will give the visitors some hope there is enough life in the Manchester pitch to force their way back into the match.

With Crawley confirming England hope to only bat once in this Test and aim for an innings victory, inclement weather could come to the rescue of the Aussies, who are nonetheless wary of relying on rain to save them.

"I think the pitch will start to play up," said McDonald. "We’re a little bit behind at the moment to consider that and what it may look like to bowl on last.

"Draws don’t factor in at the speed these Tests are being played at so that was never discussed coming in.

"I know there’s been a lot of talk about the weather but … the weather is unpredictable, so the draw and the weather wasn’t a factor in our thinking."