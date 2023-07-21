Men's Ashes 2023

Aussies play down Starc blow after England onslaught

Australia are "pretty confident" Mitchell Starc will be okay to resume bowling on Friday after landing awkwardly on his shoulder late on day two

Louis Cameron at Old Trafford

21 July 2023, 07:17 AM AEST

