KFC BBL|10

Starc signs with Sixers after six-year BBL absence

Pace ace signs on to be a part of the late stages of the season in a huge boost to the defending BBL champions

Louis Cameron

9 November 2020, 06:53 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo