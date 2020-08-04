Starc braves the cold to shine light on worthy cause

Aussie quick Mitch Starc usually brings the heat when he's playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground but last night he braved the winter cold on the hallowed outfield to raise awareness for youth homelessness.

Starc participated in The Chappell Foundation's Sports Stars Sleepout at the SCG, where the left-armer, wife Alyssa Healy and dozens of famous Australian athletes spent the night in sleeping bags on cardboard boxes to highlight the youth homelessness problem in Australia and raise funds for the cause.

Starc's bed for the night // Supplied

More than 30,000 people under the age of 25 around the country sleep without shelter, a sad figure Starc hopes he can help reduce.

"I think it's something that a lot of people aren't aware of," Starc told cricket.com.au last night.

"It's Homelessness Week to raise awareness and in the current climate of the world with COVID-19 hitting a lot of people hard, a lot of youths are in those part-time jobs that have been hit really hard as well.

"There's plenty of causes to be raising awareness for and this is just another important one, to not only raise awareness but raise some money for too. It's great to be involved in again."

6am & we have a few still sleeping in 😴 Have clicked over to $101,000 amazing effort everyone pic.twitter.com/kmF1cKUKr4 August 3, 2020

The 2020 event was the third Sports Stars Sleepout and the second time Starc has been involved.

Former Australia captain Greg Chappell, the leading figure in the fight against youth homelessness, was unable to attend due to the border restrictions between his Queensland home and NSW.

But the figurehead was determined to take part and spent the night on a couch in his backyard to simulate what so many young Australians endure each night.

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏to the sports 🌟🌟🌟🌟 who braved a cold and uncomfortable night to raise funds and awareness for youth homelessness and to all of you who so generously donated.Donations for the event open during Homeless Week at https://t.co/hYEtWowoeW August 3, 2020

While temperatures dipped into single figures overnight, Starc says the sacrifice is the least he can do to help put the spotlight on youth homelessness.

"It's very little impact for us to spend one night out here and to experience what so many around the country go through," he said.

"There's a lot of people, a lot of youths, who have to do this night after night.

"It's a lot of people doing it tough and during the winter and something we're going to experience tonight."

This year's Sports Stars Sleepout has raised more than $100,000 and there is still time to donate more by visiting https://sportsstarssleepout.com/