Swepson a shadow of his former self as he eyes debut

As Mitchell Swepson eyes the Baggy Green Cap that has tantalised since he was first included in Australia's Test squad two summers ago, figures reveal the leg spinner is barely half the bowler he used to be.

The good news for the 26-year-old Queenslander is the radical reduction has come in the very area he was looking to trim before the current Australian season began – the rate at which he leaks runs in first-class cricket.

Swepson has been renowned as a prodigious spinner of the ball since named for his first-class debut in a Cricket Australia XI against New Zealand when the Black Caps last undertook a Test tour here in 2015.

That game, at Blacktown Oval, was called off after the first day's play due to the state of the pitch and before the CA XI had bowled.

But Swepson is hoping conditions at the SCG might prove more conducive to him being included alongside incumbent spinner Nathan Lyon for the final Domain Series Test, starting on Friday.

While the likelihood of Australia employing two specialist spinners seems slim given the potency of their pace attack in the first two Tests, Swepson's case has been boosted by the marked improvement in his control and economy this summer.

In the 30 Sheffield Shield matches he played prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, Swepson claimed 83 wickets at an average of 38.24 each and an economy rate of around 3.9 runs per over.

So far this season, he's played four Shield matches for 12 wickets at 26.58 apiece and has seen his economy rate dwindle to a little more than 2.3 per over.

Swepson has attributed the improvement to the pre-season work he undertook with former South Australia and Victoria offspinner John Davison (who has also worked closely with Lyon), and Cricket Australia's current specialist spin coach Craig Howard.

"As a legspinner you're quite an attacking option but I wanted to become a lot more consistent and try and go for a few less runs," Swepson said shortly after arriving in Sydney with the Australia Test squad on Tuesday.

"In the past, I've been quite an expensive legspinner, which I guess you sort of expect from a leggie. But this year I went about trying to become a lot more consistent.

"I just changed a few little technical things that helped with that, done a lot of work with John Davison up in Queensland, he's been great for my bowling over my whole career.

"And more recently Craig Howard has been great to work with in the pre-season, so just a few little tweaks here and there have really helped this year."

Swepson was first earmarked as a possible Test option when he was named in Australia's squad for the 2017 tour of India, although he was seen as a more of a development player behind experienced duo Lyon and Steve O'Keefe.

He was also part of the touring party for the two-Test campaign against Bangladesh later that year, but again did not win selection with the spin-bowling load shared between Lyon, O'Keefe and allrounder Ashton Agar.

But Swepson, whose only experience playing red-ball cricket at the SCG came in Queensland's nine-wicket defeat to New South Wales earlier this month in which he claimed 2-107 from 39 overs, believes he is a vastly better bowler than when he was previously part of the Test outfit.

"I think I have improved a lot since then," he said.

"Back then I was picked more on potential … and I've had a couple more years extra now in first-class cricket.

"Coming back this time, I have probably earned my spot a little more on performances rather than potential.

"That's a positive thing for me, I've been able to go away and do a bit better in the Shield competition.

"I'd say I'm probably better prepared going forward from here."

It was during the 2017 Test tour of India that Swepson first worked with cricket's greatest legspinner, Shane Warne, who was at the opening match of that series at Pune in his role as a television commentator.

Warne spent about 15 minutes with the Queenslander on the field prior to play beginning one morning of that Test (which Australia won), during which Swepson admits the former champion did most of the talking on topics such as body language, intent and mental approach to bowling.

Since then, Warne has been an unashamed advocate for Swepson's inclusion in the national set-up and worked with the apprentice leggie in the nets at the MCG during the recent Boxing Day Test, after it was announced Swepson would join the squad for the third Test at the SCG.

Warne and Swepson at the MCG nets last week // Cricket Network

Swepson said the latest catch-up with Warne was essentially an opportunity for Australia's most successful Test bowler to monitor how his young charge was releasing the ball, and to check that he was still mindful of the matters they had discussed in Pune.

And while Warne's suggestion that Swepson play in Sydney with Lyon rested was a half-serious call for selectors to grant the youngster some international experience, Swepson says he's ready to roll if Australia's brains trust springs a surprise and opts for an auxiliary spinner.

"I'm obviously here for a reason," Swepson said when asked if he was a realistic chance to make his Test debut at the SCG.

"The team's doing really well at the moment and it's going to be a tough team to crack into.

"But I'm here and going to be preparing to play, that's the only thing I can do.

"I can't control the selection, I can only prepare to play.

"In regards to playing at the SCG, I've only played one red-ball game there and that was two weeks ago so not a lot of experience on that ground with a red ball.

"The game we played there was probably a little bit different to what I was expecting - I thought it was going to be more of a spinners' wicket, and we got a little bit different wicket.

"But I know the game before that, it spun quite a bit.

"So we just have to wait and see what we get there."

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs in Perth

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: January 3-7, SCG (Seven, Fox & Kayo)