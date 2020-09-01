Swepson signs on as BBL contracting window opens

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has re-committed to the Brisbane Heat for three more seasons as the KFC BBL's contracting window opened today.

The lifting of the contracting embargo is expected to spark a flurry of local and international signings in the coming weeks and months, with Swepson the first announcement of this signing period.

The leg-spinner, who played one T20 for Australia in 2018 and was part of their Test squad for the postponed tour of Bangladesh this year, is the Heat’s all-time fourth-highest wicket-taker.

The Heat have now filled half of their 18 contract slots for this season with batting powerhouses Chris Lynn and Tom Banton already locked in having previously signed multi-year deals.

There has been media speculation that uncontracted duo Matt Renshaw and James Pattinson could seek new homes – Renshaw been linked to the Strikers, Pattinson the Renegades – while the Heat will also be looking to bring back South African superstar AB de Villiers after his short stint last season.

The Heat have made the play-offs just once in the past seven seasons, a record their coach Darren Lehmann and skipper Lynn will be desperate to change this summer.

"A home-grown spinner who knows how to bowl at the Gabba, and performs well there, was an absolute must when it came to put the squad together," Lehmann said.

"Swep has learned a lot from the international spinners he has played alongside, from the likes of Shadab Khan, Yasir Shah, Mujeeb and Zahir Khan, and he has improved his skills and mental preparation along the way.

"He's a very versatile spinner who can attack but also build pressure, and that is quite a skill to call on in T20 cricket."

Brisbane Heat BBL|10 squad (so far): Tom Banton (Eng), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson, Mitchell Swepson