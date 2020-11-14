Swepson biding his time in bid for Baggy Green

In-form spinner Mitchell Swepson says he is not counting his chickens just yet despite earning selection in Australia's squad for this summer's four-Test series against India.

Swepson has been the standout bowler of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season to date, snaring 23 wickets in three matches at an average of 21.17.

All of Mitch Swepson's 23 Shield wickets so far

The 27-year-old is yet to make his Test debut after the mid-year tour of Bangladesh was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, having been included in the extended squad for last summer's SCG Test against New Zealand.

Although he was overlooked for a spot in the final XI, he was considered a strong chance to earn his Baggy Green on that subsequent tour of Bangladesh.

Swepson is hoping it will be a case of third-time lucky in the upcoming Vodafone Test Series against India.

But with Nathan Lyon a lock to be Australia's first-choice spinner during the series, Swepson will need to rely on a slice of luck on the selection front.

His greatest chance appears to be for the third Test at the SCG, where the selectors could opt for two spinners.

"Gaz is obviously the premier spinner and has been for a while," Swepson said of Lyon.

"He's proven himself time and time again in Test matches. I'm not counting my chickens too much there with getting a go above him.

"But if conditions suit, there may be a chance they play two spinners.

"Given the current times with COVID being around, and illness and things like that, you have to be ready to go no matter what.

"I'll be preparing to play all four games. If the chance comes, I'll hopefully take it with two hands. And if not, so be it. I'm sure there'll be more chances in the future."

Swepson has also been included in the Australia A squad for the two warm-up games against India.

That will give him the perfect chance to showcase his skills against what is expected to be a strong Indian batting line-up that is expected to feature Virat Kohli in the second match.

"You want to challenge yourself against the best, and it's no secret he's up there with the best," Swepson said.

"For me it's another challenge and another thing that excites me to be able to test myself against a great cricketer.

"Their whole batting line-up is world class. So any opportunity to bowl at those guys is a test for myself and a challenge I can't wait to get."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

