ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Moeen haunted by Ashes flashbacks on World Cup tour

The spectre of Nathan Lyon and England's horror 2017-18 Ashes tour is providing an unwelcome distraction for Moeen Ali during England's stalled World Cup campaign

PA

30 October 2022, 10:43 AM AEST

