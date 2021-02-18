India v England Men's - Tests

Coach backs Moeen to play key role in Ashes

England in damage control after controversy over Moeen Ali's mid-series departure with coach Chris Silverwood insisting the allrounder is central to their Ashes planning

Reuters

18 February 2021, 07:13 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo