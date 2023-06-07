Moeen Ali answers England's SOS for the Ashes

England have dragged Moeen Ali out of retirement in a desperate bid to save their spin stocks for the Ashes, with the veteran to replace the injured Jack Leach in the squad.

Moeen was officially called in for the first two Tests on Wednesday, two days after Leach was ruled out of the series with stress fractures in his back.

The 35-year-old finger spinner has not played a red-ball match since September 2021, when he retired from Test cricket.

He has since played solely as white-ball specialist, representing England as recently as March in Bangladesh.

England had other options in Liam Dawson, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone and teenager Rehan Ahmed, but have instead opted for the experience of Moeen.

Leach has taken 124 wickets at 34.18 for England, but his importance under coach Brendon McCullum in the past year cannot be understated.

The 31-year-old has been used as a workhorse, tying up one end bowling economically while allowing England's pace attack to rotate at the other end.

Moeen has not traditionally been as economical in Test cricket, something England will need him to be.

His record against Australia is also poor, with 20 wickets at an average of 64.65.

The off-spinner will, however, add depth to England's batting as a genuine allrounder in the lower order.

"We reached out to Mo early this week about returning to Test cricket," England cricket director Rob Key said.

"Having had a couple of days to reflect, Mo is excited to join the squad and play Test cricket again.

"His vast experience, along with his all-round ability, will benefit our Ashes campaign."

Moeen's decision to answer England's SOS comes after he knocked back a similar approach to play in Pakistan last year.

England players have been given the week off after their 10-wicket victory over Ireland at Lord's, and will regroup in Birmingham on Monday ahead of next Friday's first Test at Edgbaston.

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood