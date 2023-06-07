Men's Ashes 2023

Moeen Ali answers England's SOS for the Ashes

England have called Moeen Ali into their Ashes squad as a replacement for Jack Leach, almost two years after the off-spinner retired from Test cricket.

7 June 2023, 08:28 PM AEST

