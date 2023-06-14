'Ashes? Lol': Moeen reveals how Test Hail Mary unfolded

Boland reveals bowling plans, chances of playing Ashes opener

A frank Moeen Ali admits his Hail Mary call-up out of retirement could backfire spectacularly, with the off-spinner essentially announcing he will dangled out as bait for Australia during the Ashes.

Fronting his first press conference since his recall as a replacement for the injured Jack Leach, Moeen revealed his first approach from England came via a one-word text from captain Ben Stokes.

QUICK SINGLE Moeen Ali answers England's SOS for the Ashes

"'Stokesy' messaged me with a question mark, 'Ashes?', and I hadn't heard of Leachy('s injury) at the time, and I just went 'lol', thinking he's taking the mickey," said Moeen, who would have been on holiday in the Cotswolds for Friday's Ashes opener if not for the eleventh-hour approach.

Stokes was not joking and Moeen is now set to make an extraordinary comeback at his home ground, Edgbaston, in England's biggest Test since the 'Bazball' revolution.

Moeen, who has not played a single first-class match in more than 18 months and doesn't know if he will keep playing long-form cricket beyond this series, concedes he would not have answered England's call from any other captain other than his close friend Stokes, the main driver of England's Test resurgence along with coach Brendon McCullum.

Moeen was part of Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 triumph // AFP

An immensely popular player who has won praise for being a role model for British Muslims, the 35-year-old, at his best, had been among Test cricket's finest allrounders.

He should pass 3000 runs and 200 wickets if he gets an extended run over the coming weeks.

Yet he never grew comfortable with being England's lead spinner and retired from Tests in September 2021 due to a gradual loss of motivation following the loss of his central contract two years prior.

But he found the offer of playing for an England team in which Stokes has declared there is no such thing as a "bad shot" and that wants to take wickets as fast as possible with little care for runs conceded too tempting to refuse.

QUICK SINGLE Stats that matter for Test venues on Australia's UK tour

"I spoke to Stokesy about how they talk to the batters and (he said) 'this is perfect for the way you play'," said Moeen.

"There's no question marks over any shots that you play, which gives me the license to play a few more shot rash shots I guess (laughs).

"But I think even with the ball, just speaking to him, this is more of an aggressive side. I know I go for runs but he knows there's also some wicket-taking deliveries in between.

"That's all he cares about really.

"All the things I wanted to do in Test cricket (in the past), I'm going to try and do in these games. It could be dangerous, it could be not so dangerous, we'll see."

Moeen has struggled against Australia in the past.

He averages 64.65 with the ball and 25.05 with the bat against them. His opposite number Nathan Lyon has in particular been a bogeyman, dismissing him on nine occasions, including seven times in 10 innings during the 2017-18 Ashes.

Lyon's hold over Moeen continues in Ashes opener

Australia are a team he openly admits he has never liked playing against and has previously made allegations of unsavoury sledging. On Tuesday, he said: "Things have changed in their camp and I'm sure they're a little better now.

"They're a brilliant side. It was never cricketing reasons, I've just never just enjoyed playing against them."

With the ball, this time around he will have five left-handers in Australia's top eight to bowl at, increasing his chances of bowling the kind of wicket-taking deliveries England are hoping he can deliver.

Between that, however, Moeen is making no attempt to suggest he will be able to bowl any more frugally than he did in his first 64 Tests.

"I've never been able to hold an end up," said the right-armer whose career economy rate of 3.61 jumps to 3.85 against Australia.

"When I have, it's only when I've been taking wickets. That's the only time I've been able to really build any sort of pressure.

"There might be times where I need to try and build a bit of pressure and just be in the game, play what's in front of me. But I'm sure they (England) know what they're going to get from me.

"There won't be a lot of maidens."

Asked if he expects the Aussies to target him, Moeen said: "100 per cent. And if I was them, I'd try to do the same.

"I think any spinner that came in would have been attacked.

"I'm not expecting them to defend me.

"I'm expecting them to come up after me, which could be dangerous because Stokesy likes having the field up, so I could go for a lot of runs."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood